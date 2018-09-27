Maniesh Paul brings the house down with his 'Kurta Faad' act on Indian Idol 10

television

All of us harbor a dream to meet our favorite movie star some day! The contestants of India's biggest singing reality show – Indian Idol 10 got to live their dream of meeting one of their favorite Bollywood heroes – Superstar Govinda! The entire crew of Indian Idol 10 were star-struck as Govinda stepped on to the stage. Govinda who is lovingly called ChiChi had an amazing time on the sets of Indian Idol 10 meeting the top contestants and judges – Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.

Contestant Vibhor Parashar who hails from Delhi sang the famous song of the dancing sensation - 'Kisi Disco Main Jaaye' which got rave reviews from the judges. Vibhor's grandmother who is the dancing diva of Indian Idol, ensured that she got the golden chance to shake a leg with Govinda on 'Husna Hai Suhana' which had the audiences entertained to the hilt!

Furthermore, the talented host of the show Maniesh Paul at his wackiest best narrated how he has always been one of the craziest fans of Govinda.



Maniesh revealed that when the song 'Main Laila Laila Chillaunga Kurta Faad Ke' was released, he would go berserk every time the song was played and he would wake up with torn clothes in the morning. Maniesh also showed off his 'Kurta Faad' dancing skills along with the Top 11 contestants.



The Bollywood actor was mighty impressed with the contestants singing talent and enjoyed the dance session thoroughly.



A source from the sets revealed, "It was fantastic to have Govinda on the sets of Indian Idol 10. All the contestant and judges were thrilled to have the super talented actor with them. Govinda was visibly overwhelmed when the contestants sang his songs as a tribute to the superstar. The Kurta faad dance by Maniesh and the contestants will definitely be loved by audiences all over."

