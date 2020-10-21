Maniesh Paul regrets not being able to touch Amitabh Bachchan's feet in his recent meeting

Maniesh Paul found himself shooting for an online show at Film City in the vicinity of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati set. He could not miss the opportunity to meet Big B. Whenever the actor-anchor meets the veteran superstar, he touches his feet and hugs him. In the current scenario, he was unable to do so due to physical distancing.

Paul was meeting his screen idol after a long gap. In 2014, he had co-hosted an episode of KBC with the Big B. The two reminisced about the shoot and how it had provided an opportunity to Paul to brush up on his GK. Sharing his excitement, Maniesh shared, Maniesh Paul shared, "It is always a delightful pleasure to meet Amit sir, to be able to bask in the mesmerizing aura of the legend. He has been my inspiration growing up and he continues to inspire me even today, so whenever I get an opportunity to meet him, I make sure to grab it with open arms."

He further added, "In the lockdown, I haven't had the chance to meet him and hence when I got to know he was shooting for KBC just nearby where I was shooting for my show, I took the opportunity and visited him in the break. Given the entire pandemic situation, we are strictly following safety protocols, especially considering Amit sir's health conditions, hence I couldn't hug him or even touch his feet and I deeply regret it. However, it is always an overwhelming experience to even just interact with him."

On the work front, Maniesh was last seen in a short film Hichki, in September 2020. Apart from this short film, Paul has also acted in films like Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.

