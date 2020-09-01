Maniesh Paul shares his short film Hichki with fans, and the film seems to be refreshing

Hiccups till date are strongly associated with someone missing you and even though there are n number of suggestive remedies the most popular one is to guess the name of that someone who is missing you. Taking this theme, Maniesh Paul has taken to his Instagram account and shared with his fans the link of his short film, Hichki.

"This story is stitched around that same belief. And explores the world of the privilege class, who is indifferent towards the sufferings of the street children. These children don't even mean anything to them but for the kids the privilege class means the world to them," states the actor.

Apart from this short film, Paul has also acted in films like Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.

