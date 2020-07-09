Maniesh Paul talks about returning on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs sets: I am immensely excited to resume shoot

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is set to start shooting for the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li''l Champs" from July 10. Maniesh says he is looking forward to getting back to work after almost 100 days. "I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I''m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time," Maniesh said.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus guideline, Maniesh said that social distancing will be maintained on the sets. "Keeping in mind the current scenario we are going to maintain social distancing on the sets too and take all the required precautions as we resume shooting."

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li''l Champs". Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but have opted out owing to prior commitments.

