Manika Batra, Hima Das come out to support their domestic helps amid lockdown

India's top sports stars including sprinter, Hima Das and table tennis champ, Manika Batra among others have come out in support of their domestic helps and workers, who have been affected by the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

As per an initiative by Edelweiss, one needs to log on to helpyourhelp.com, where various government welfare schemes for child care, health insurance and women development are listed, and pick out an appropriate scheme that can benefit someone.

"In these tough times, we should all stand together to help those who always help us, like cooks, delivery boys, drivers and others. Through this initiative, I will make them aware of the various government schemes that will benefit them," said Hima.

"Our house helps, security guards and so many others work day and night to make our life easier. The least we can do to help them is to log on to this website and guide them towards procuring financial assistance," said Manika.

