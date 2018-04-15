Manika Batra on clinching gold at CWG 2018: It's simply amazing

Manika Batra on Cloud Nine after becoming the first Indian woman table tennis player to win a Commonwealth Games singles gold



Manika Batra

A marauding Manika Batra created history by becoming the first Indian woman table tennis player to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games while Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan went down fighting in the men's doubles to settle for silver, here on Saturday.

World No. 58 Batra's dream run in the quadrennial event continued as she blanked 50th-ranked Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7) in a one-sided final.

However, it was the semifinal win over World No. 4 Feng Tianwei that meant more for Batra, 22. The Delhi-based paddler showed that her crucial victory against multiple Olympic medallist Feng in the team final was no fluke as she edged out the mighty Singaporean 4-3 (12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11) in the semifinals. "This is my first individual medal in this big tournament and I am feeling really proud," said Batra after her phenomenal effort.

On her overall Games experience, she added: "The experience was amazing — I defeated the World No. 4 twice and now Yu to win gold. I am feeling really happy and very proud for my country."

Batra will have the chance of winning a medal in all four categories when she pairs up with Sathiyan for the bronze medal play-off in mixed doubles. Meanwhile, the bronze in men's doubles also went to India as Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty sailed past Singapore's Poh Shao Feng Ethan and Pang Yew En Koen 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10).

