Manikarnika row: Court boots Karni Sena members out of Mumbai till January 25

The film Manikarnika will release on January 25

Seven Karni Sena members who had gone to protest against the yet-to-be-released film Manikarnika at producer Kamal Jain's office in Juhu, have been sent out of Mumbai till January 25. According to the police, last Thursday, seven Karni Sena members were protesting outside Jain's office in Juhu without permission and had handed him a threatening letter detailing the consequences if Rani Laxmibai was depicted in a wrong manner in the upcoming movie.

The letter stated: "As per our information in the upcoming movie, Manikarnika, Rani of Jhansi has been shown dancing in a song sequence and there is also a wrong relationship portrayed between her and the British. Because of to Karni Sena's protest, the movie Padmavat was not released in four states even after the Supreme Court's order. We will protest in the same manner if Rani of Jhansi is depicted in a wrong way."

The letter also states that Jain should come out and inform the people of this country that Rani of Jhansi has not been depicted incorrectly in the movie and if it was found so after the release of the movie then he would have to face consequences.

According to the Juhu police, "A police team went to Jain's office on the evening of the same day around 5.30 pm and took the seven members into preventive detention. All were produced in court and the magistrate ordered them to be sent them out of the city till January 25."

