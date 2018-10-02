Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut looks royal yet fierce in this battle for freedom

bollywood

Manikarnika is a magnum opus, and the teaser gives us a great glimpse into the grand scale that we can expect from this biopic

Kangana Ranaut/picture courtesy:YouTube

The much talked about the teaser of the Movie Manikarnika: The Queen in Jhansi released on Wednesday. The movie is a tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, who was the first to declare a war cry against the Britishers and thus changed the course of Indian Independence struggle.

From Valour to bloodshed, the teaser manages to show us all the facets of the queen of Jhansi. It also captures some fine nuances of India's freedom struggle and leaves the audience awestruck.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai looks regal and fierce at the same time in the teaser. In this teaser we see her don on many shades, from the queen that is loved by all, to a mother and a warrior who is ready to give her life for her country.

The action sequences of the movie are done by Hollywood’s celebrated action choreographer Nick Powell who has brought some the high octane action to life. The movie is directed by National Award Winner Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the teaser right away:

Talking about the teaser, producer Kamal Jain said, "We are delighted to present the teaser of the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. Rani Lakshmibai was not only a great warrior and an important part of our Independent struggle but also a fascinating person and through this biopic, we will be showing her journey. It is truly one of its kind movies and with this teaser, people will be able to get a small glimpse of that".

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain and releases on the eve of Republic Day, 25th January 2019.

