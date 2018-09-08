Manipur CM N Biren Singh requests Army to nab culprits

national

"We have requested the General Officer Commanding to assist the police commandos in finding and arresting the culprits who had terrorised the people," he said

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh (C). File Photo

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday said that the state government has requested the Army to assist in nabbing the culprits who had beaten up and extorted illegal tax from a team of students and singers on September 3.

"We have requested the General Officer Commanding to assist the police commandos in finding and arresting the culprits who had terrorised the people," he said.

Referring to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak Muivah's (NSCN-IM) denial of any involvement in the incident that took place in Nungba, Tamenglong district, the Chief Minister said: "There are other groups including those from the Zeliangrong tribe which say that the NSCN-IM was responsible." He condemned the incident, saying the state government was doing everything possible to nab the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever