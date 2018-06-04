Manipur CM urges Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to intervene in Sanjita's case

Sanjita, who won a gold in women's 53 kg class in the recent Gold Coast CWG, has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation after her 'A' sample tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone



Sanjita Chanu

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought the intervention of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the doping controversy involving Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Sanjita Chanu while also suggesting that there could be an error in the identification of the sample of the Manipuri weightlifter.

Sanjita, who won a gold in women's 53 kg class in the recent Gold Coast CWG, has been handed a provisional suspension by the International Weightlifting Federation after her 'A' sample tested positive for anabolic steroid testosterone.

The Manipur CM has written a letter to Rathore, saying there could have been “mixing up or exchange” of the dope sample of Sanjita taken in the United States in November last year.

