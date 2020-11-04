Manish Khanna sports a bald look to essay his new role in Brahmarakshas 2

Zee TV has presented several successful shows over the past 27 years and won its audience over with out-of-the-box and extraordinary content. Now yet another compelling narrative is set to take the channel's audience on a trip full of fantasy with the second season of its immensely successful and intriguing show Brahmarakshas.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature popular television actress Nikki Sharma alongside Pearl V. Puri essaying the lead characters of the show. Featuring alongside them will be the popular television actor Manish Khanna, who is yet again set to leave the viewers stunned with his impressive performance in a new role.

Essaying the character of a tantric, Manish is a notable name in the television industry and is known for playing varied positive as well as negative characters across a span of shows. Last seen essaying the negative character of Dushyant in Kumkum Bhagya, the actor has once again bagged another grey role, the preparations for which seem to be quite high and intense.

Bowing to the needs and demands of his character, Manish decided to spot a clean bald look in order to bring out the best of his role. Talking about the preparations that went in, he said, "My character has an evil shade to it which we felt was very necessary to depict in my appearance. From beards to moustaches to different wigs, we must have tried something like 15 -20 odd looks before I finally decided to just drop the whole extra effort and go completely bald."

He added, "And that worked very well! In fact, the appearance was much scarier than we imagined, and it perfectly matched my character. I am quite content with this decision because I believe that adding fake touches to one’s look reflects a very fake appearance. Moreover, I feel they cause a hindrance to my performance as well and currently I am extremely comfortable shooting with this look."



While Manish is all set to once again channel the evilness within him for his new role, Brahmarakshas 2 will depict the journey of an ordinary young girl - Kalindi, whose destiny gets entwined with an evil force and a drastic twist of fate has her drawing all her inner strength to combat the wicked Brahmarakshas. Set against the backdrop of Songadh, while the latter garners its strength from kidnapping brides on the day of their wedding and casting a dark spell over the town, Kalindi’s only source of strength is her love for her partner, Angad (played by Pearl V. Puri). As she navigates and manoeuvres her way through the world of evil and her own ordinary life, Kalindi finds herself fighting a tough battle to protect the people she truly cares for!

To know more about Kalindi's journey, stay tuned as Brahmarakshas 2 is coming soon on Zee TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news