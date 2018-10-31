Manisha Koirala celebrates Halloween in spookiest way possible

bollywood

Manisha Koirala shared pictures on Instagram and ringed in the scariest day of the year, Halloween

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who is holidaying in London, has been soaking in the ongoing Halloween revelry. The actor shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Incredible, outrageous and great fun .. you ought to stretch your imagination to be dressed up in these incredible outfits.. one better than the other!! #halloween #halloweencostume #homehouse #london #friends (sic)." The spookiest night of the year is today, so fire up your imagination, says the actor.

Manisha Koirala has penned her first book titled "The Book of Untold Stories". Manisha on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared the look of her first book.

On the work front, she had mesmerised the audience with her performances in films like Saudagar, Khamoshi: The Musical, Mann, Dil Se.. and 1942: A Love Story. Of late, Manisha has fetched praise for her performance in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju -- in which she has played the iconic Nargis Dutt -- and Netflix's anthology Lust Stories.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates