Manisha Koirala: I was about to lose my life and now I see everything with gratitude

Manisha Koirala n how her perspective towards life changed after fighting cancer, her upcoming film Prasthanam and more

From being a wife trapped in an unhappy marriage in Lust Stories to her portrayal as Nargis Dutt in Sanju, Manisha Koirala is back with what she describes as her second innings, and wants to make the most of it. "This is definitely my second inning to not only my work but my life as well. And so this would be my best phase," Manisha Koirala told IANS over the phone.

"Earlier whatever phase I lived in, I lived not really being aware. But now I live with awareness. This is better than before time," she added. The actress walked into Bollywood with Saudagar in 1991, and went on to mesmerise audiences with her performances in films like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Dil Se.. and Mann. Her charm faded after projects like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Ek Chhotisi Love Story, Paisa Vasool and Dear Maya.

After fighting cancer, she is now working on diverse projects, writing about her battle against cancer and inspiring people with her motivational talks. The actress, who was in Delhi to attend an event to raise funds for cancer survivors in collaboration with NGO Sahachari Foundation, said, "In a way, I am secure as an actor. But I feel there should be some kind of hunger in oneself to continue doing good work. There should be some kind of level to try to do better than before. Whether it happens or doesn't happen is a different thing. At my end, I will work hard, be more passionate and be more dedicated."

On how her perspective towards life changed after fighting cancer, she said, "It has only given me an eye to appreciate good things in life, in a sense to be grateful to this magical life and appreciate what this life gives back. I was about to lose my life and now I see everything with gratitude. Whatever time I am alive, I am going to live well. I am going to give my best to take the most out of life and share the joy with all of its pitfalls and bumps on the roads."

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She gave words to her journey of coming out as a survivor with "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life".

The actress' next film is Prasthanam, in which she will playing Sanjay Dutt's on-screen wife. "I am pretty happy with the movie and I am looking forward to the release," she said, adding that she is going through some "very interesting projects" and will make an announcement soon.

