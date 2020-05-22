Manisha Koirala supports Nepal's new map; netizens troll the actress

Manisha Koirala incurred the wrath of netizens for supporting Nepal's new map, which includes Lipulekh and Kalapani. A dispute has been going on between India and Nepal over these two border regions.

Nepal's foreign affairs minister Pradeep Gyawali took to social media to share the news about the additions. Koirala thanked him for keeping the dignity of 'our small nation'.

Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now ð https://t.co/A60BZNjgyK — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 18, 2020

India has referred to the act as 'unacceptable'. Fans reminded Koirala that she may be from the neighbouring nation but she received fame, love and respect in India. Angry fans told her to quit Bollywood and return to the Himalayan kingdom. Koirala has not yet reacted to the trolls.

