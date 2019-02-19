Manjot Singh to play Ayushmann Khurrana's best friend in Dream Girl

bollywood

There has been an addition to the Dream Girl family. Manjot Singh who was last seen in Fukrey franchise is all set to play Ayushmann Khurrana's best friend in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Manjot Singh

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khuraana has been creating immense buzz ever since the film has been announced. The quirky poster showcasing Ayushmann has piqued the interest of the masses creating further anticipation to watch the film.

Delighted Manjot shared, "I am thrilled to work with Ayushmann and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a while and the journey has been super fun".

The earlier released poster in which, a saree-clad Ayushmann is seated on a scooter. Wearing yellow glass bangles and slippers, he is seen hiding his worried face under his pallu (veil) has created huge anticipation amongst the audience. In the backdrop, the poster has a temple and the boards of two establishments—Jeewan Maran Shop and Shri Ram Leela Seva Samiti

The king of unconventional cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana will be teaming up with the Nushrat Bharucha.

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh, it is Ayushmann's first collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures.

After the humongous success of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to rule the box office with Dream Girl.

