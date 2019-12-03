Manjrekar family reunion on the sets of Dabangg 3

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Salman Khan welcomed her to the Dabangg family, Saiee Manjrekar is indeed ensuring she feels at home when working on the franchise. The actor tells mid-day that apart from featuring alongside father Mahesh Manjrekar in the upcoming third edition, she will also share screen space with mother, actor-producer Medha, in the film.

"The scene that I have with my father also features my mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, I was bubbling with excitement. I was on set with my parents, working on a scene featuring all three of us. I couldn't have asked for anything better in my debut film," says Saiee, adding that with Mahesh reprising his role of drunk alcoholic Haria, and father to Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo, Khan suggested that Medha be roped in to play Haria's wife.

Medha and Mahesh Manjrekar

With Khan having mentored many a successful actor in Bollywood, Saiee values his advice. "He told me to work hard," she says, adding that her father too helped her prepare to face the camera. "He always says acting is reacting to any situation. My mother told me to act and emote with my eyes, adding that the mouth [dialogues] and hands would seamlessly follow. It was a beautiful suggestion which I didn't understand until I experienced it."

