Manmarziyaan star Abhishek Bachchan visits the Golden Temple

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan travelled with producer Aanand L Rai and the filmÃ¢ÂÂs writer Kanika Dhillon, after celebrating Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan who was recently in Amritsar to promote his film Manmarziyaan , paid a quick visit to the Golden Temple while in the city.

The star travelled with producer Aanand L Rai and the film's writer Kanika Dhillon, after celebrating Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai.

Abhishek promoted Manmarziyaan in Nagpur and flew back to Mumbai to celebrate the festival. Later that day ,he took the afternoon flight to Amritsar, where he started the promotions on an auspicious note by visiting the temple.

The team later also visited Ahuja Lassi Shop and Kesar Da Dhaba, given that both Abhishek and Aanand Rai are foodies and wanted to try the local cuisine of Amritsar.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film shares a story of love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, where everything is complicated because of the people! Taapsee Pannu, who is portraying the role of a rebel girl in love, Rumi, falls for a commitment phobic boy Vicky, played by none other than Vicky Kaushal.

While the duo is confused whether to tie the knot and name their bond, Taapsee parts way from her love, and decides to marry an NRI Robbie, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The trailer has it all, emotions, drama, Bollywood masala, love story, and of course, three talented actors in one frame. Manmarziyaan trailer will cast a spell on you with its whacky love triangle.

Manmarziyaan is all set to release on September 14, 2018.

Also Read : Manmarziyaan's Jaisi Teri Marzi Song: Soul-Stirring Track About Pure Romance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates