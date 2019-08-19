Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

national

The seat fell vacant following the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state

On Monday, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Manmohan Singh was declared elected after the scheduled time to withdraw nominations ended on Monday.

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi accepted the certificate of the election on behalf of the former Prime Minister. On August 13, 2019, Manmohan Singh had filed his nomination papers for the by-poll to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister while filing his nomination.

The seat fell vacant following the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. Now, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Manmohan Singh on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot. pic.twitter.com/YfkDQTxzpk — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 19, 2019

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Gehlot said that the vast knowledge and rich experience of Manmohan Singh would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot. While Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Manmohan Singh on being elected to the Rajya sabha once again.

With Dr. Manmohan Singh's election, the Congress now has one MP from the state. It had drawn a blank in the April-May Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Manmohan Singh had represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years before his tenure ended earlier this year.

