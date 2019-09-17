Mann Bairagi: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar release first look poster on PM Narendra Modi's 69th birthday

The makers of the upcoming film Mann Bairagi, based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiled the first look poster of the film on PM Modi's birthday on September 17. The poster, which was digitally released by south superstar Prabhas, sees a young man (a spitting image of PM Narendra Modi in his younger days) and has an interesting tagline that reads - 'Every journey starts from within'.

Prabhas shared the poster on Instagram and wrote - A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day, Happy Birthday @narendramodi Sir. So happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Mahaveer Jain's 'Mann Bairagi', an untold story of our PM, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Akshay Kumar too shared the Hindi poster of the film and wrote - Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Mahaveer Jain's special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi

The film titled Mann Bairagi will be a one-hour long film and is slated to release this winter. Mann Bairagi will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an exclusive report by HT, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted saying, "The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM's life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it's an unheard story which needs to be told." The turning point of Narendra Modi's life as a young man intrigued the Padmaavat director, as he felt that Mann Bairagi's story is "unheard" which needs to be told.

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain. "Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire today's youth deeply, and that's what excited us to work on this film," said Mahaveer Jain to the daily. Director Ssanjay Tripaathy was quoted saying that it's a human interest story for him about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become the Prime Minister of India.

