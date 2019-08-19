Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh appears before Enforcement Directorate in IL&FS case

mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and politician Raj Thackeray was also summoned by the ED in the case

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi's son and realty developer Unmesh Joshi, who was summoned in the money laundering case appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. Unmesh Joshi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL.

Unmesh Joshi, son of Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, in Mumbai: I received a notice & I have come to meet Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers today. No questionnaire was sent to me by ED. I'll cooperate with them. It must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case). pic.twitter.com/x3pKJF9YlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Unmesh Joshi, who received the ED notice on Friday night, came to meet and appear before the ED officers on Monday. While speaking to the reporters outside the ED office, Joshi said that it must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case), reports news agency ANI.

While speaking to the reporters Joshi also said that the agency had not sent any questionnaire to him and he has assured cooperation in the investigation. The investigation by ED pertains to the alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar West, opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Former #LokSabha Speaker #ManoharJoshis son and realty developer #UnmeshJoshi has been summoned, along with his business partner #RajThackeray, by the #EnforcementDirectorate (ED), for a probe into an IL&FS related case, official sources said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/DIZRkEN94A — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

Unmesh Joshi's realty company and its investments have already been under a scanner as it is among the prominent defaulters of IL&FS, which is estimated to be around Rs 135 crore. The realty company which was launched over a decade ago by Unmesh Joshi and Raj Thackeray, and on of their associate was planning to buy the defunct Kohinoor Mills No. 3 for a whopping Rs 421 crore, in which the IL&FS had pumped in Rs 225 crore.

But in a sudden move, the IL&FS reportedly backed off from the deal and surrendered its shares for only Rs 90 crores after suffering a huge loss. Eventually, Raj Thackeray also left the project after selling off his shares. Apparently, Unmesh Joshi's Kohinoor Group, which was founded by his father and former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi which is now under control of a Prabhadevi-based company was earlier controlled the Kohinoor CTNL.

With inputs from IANS and ANI

