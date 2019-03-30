Manohar Parrikar's son hints joining active politics

national

Voices within BJP have been growing to field Utpal from Panaji, an Assembly seat which his father late Manohar Parrikar represented in the State Assembly several times

Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday gave hint that he might join active politics soon. He said he will "take a call" at the "right time".

"I am still coming out of mourning and that is why I have not been able to decide yet. I will take a call on joining active politics whenever the time comes," the 39-year old Utpal said in his first interaction with the media after the demise of his father.

