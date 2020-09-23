Manoj Bajpayee: Got tested thrice before going to sets

Though the pandemic had put the brakes on the adventures of Srikant Tiwari, the undercover agent in The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee jokes that it is not easy to keep him down for too long. The actor, who had only a day's shoot remaining on the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed spy thriller, recently resumed his place in front of the camera.

"Shooting in the post-COVID world is a different experience altogether," admits Manoj Bajpayee, who shot at a Vasai studio, adhering to the safety norms laid down by the government. "We got tested thrice before going to the sets. Initially, we were quite apprehensive of how the situation would pan out, but once we started working, our focus was completely on the job."

With the dubbing underway, Bajpayee says the second edition will be ready by December. "When we were shooting for the first season, the second season's bible was ready. In fact, even as we are in post-production, the directors have already developed a rough sketch of the third instalment."

The actor, who recently took to singing with Bambai main ka baa helmed by Anubhav Sinha, says he has a busy 2021 lined up after the sluggish year. "This year's work has been deferred to 2021. So, the next 365 days have been allotted to producers. I am not reading new scripts because even if I like them, I will have to let them go as I don't have dates," he rues.

