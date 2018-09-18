Manoj Bajpayee interacts with jawans in Srinagar

bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality and the state police for discharging duties in challenging circumstances

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and film producer Krishna D K on Monday visited district police lines in Srinagar and interacted with jawans and officers stationed there, officials said.

"Bajpayee praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their hospitality and the state police for discharging duties in challenging circumstances," a police spokesman said.

Bajpayee, who essayed the character of Bhiku Mhatre in 1998-hit 'Satya', said he has a lot of respect for the police force. While interacting with the jawans, the actor shared many inspiring anecdotes from his life. Bajpayee thanked the police for organising meaningful interaction with the jawans and officers. Bajpayee assured them that his films will portray the valley's image positively.

