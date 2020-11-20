Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name; shares screenshot

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name. The social media savvy actor took to his account and shared a screenshot of the account using his name and photograph as the display picture.

"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?" the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh tells the story of a wedding detective agency which runs background checks on prospective grooms. It gets dramatic when the worlds of Suraj played by Diljit and Mangal played by Manoj collide.

The actor in an exclusive interview to mid-day, said that greenlighting the laugh riot was a no-brainer. "It's not a slapstick comedy. It's a situational comedy with a unique story, so it was right up my alley," reasoned Bajpayee.

According to the actor, the film's strength lies in its solid story by writer-director Abhishek Sharma. "Abhishek is a no-frills guy. If someone doesn't point you to him, you won't know he is the director. The humour in the film is observational. I play a wedding detective who gets a kick out of finding the flaws in potential grooms. The laughs in this film are genuine; there are no gimmicks. Some people are great at slapstick comedies — Charlie Chaplin, for instance, but he was always saying something far bigger than the film itself."

The actor had a dream run with The Family Man last year. His next digital outing, the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, almost seemed an anomaly, given his judicious choice of scripts otherwise. "Not every film will be a landmark, but my character in the movie was crackling. Above all, I have great admiration for Shirish Kunder [director]. His potential remains untapped, and he is waiting to break out," says Bajpayee.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features seasoned actors such as Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma amongst others.

Also Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Did You Know Manoj Bajpayee Took 4 Hours To Get Ready For His Many Avatars

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news