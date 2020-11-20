Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name; shares screenshot
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name. The social media savvy actor took to his account and shared a screenshot of the account using his name and photograph as the display picture.
"This a fake account !!! Be aware!!! @Twitter?" the actor wrote along with the screenshot of the account.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh tells the story of a wedding detective agency which runs background checks on prospective grooms. It gets dramatic when the worlds of Suraj played by Diljit and Mangal played by Manoj collide.
The actor in an exclusive interview to mid-day, said that greenlighting the laugh riot was a no-brainer. "It's not a slapstick comedy. It's a situational comedy with a unique story, so it was right up my alley," reasoned Bajpayee.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also features seasoned actors such as Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma amongst others.
