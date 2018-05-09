Manoj Bajpayee wraps up Satyameva Jayate shoot

Director Milap Zaveri on Monday shared on Twitter a photograph of himself along with Manoj, who is seen sporting a police officer's uniform



Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate. Director Milap Zaveri on Monday shared on Twitter a photograph of himself along with Manoj, who is seen sporting a police officer's uniform. "It's a wrap on 'Satyameva Jayate' for Manoj Bajpayee sir! What a pleasure it has been to direct you sir! You rocked each of the 1500+ dialogues I gave you," Zaveri captioned the image.

The film, which also stars John Abraham, will release on August 15. "Satyameva Jayate" promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

