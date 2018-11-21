Manoj Tiwari: Chilli powder attack on Kejriwal stage-managed

national

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday alleged the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was stage-managed.

Tiwari said the incident was meant to divert attention from the attack on him by AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on November 4.

Though he said he condemned the attack on Kejriwal, "within hours, AAP leaders blamed the BJP for it," he said.

"This is an old method for getting sympathy. Whenever Lok Sabha or assembly elections approach, such incidents take place," he said. Tiwari recounted several such attacks on Kejriwal.

The BJP leader said that it was necessary to know the "story" of the person who threw chilli powder at the Chief Minister.

"The question is how the attacker entered in the secretariat. Even journalists get passes for entering the secretariat, but Anil Kumar got the pass to meet the Chief Minister at 12.41 p.m," he said, adding the pass was issued after a "phone call from the Chief Minister's Office".

"Exactly at 2.10 pm the person (Anil Kumar) bows to touch Kejriwal's feet and then throws chilli powder at him. It shows this was scripted," he said.

He slammed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for blaming the BJP for the attack. "Sisodia in his press conference has alleged that the attacker is a BJP supporter, but he remained silent on the insult to a woman journalist by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti during a live debate show on a news channel."

Tiwari was referring to the remarks of Bharti who used vulgur words for the TV anchor. He demanded the Chief Minister take legal action against Bharti.

Tiwari also expressed surprise over the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal's silence on the issue.

"Maliwal is not in a position to issue any statement against the criminal act of the MLA," he said, adding the BJP will complain to the DCW and Press Council of India (PCI) against Bharti.

