Manoj Tiwary after double century: This is for those who do not like me or my batting

Bengal skipper Manoj silences critics with unbeaten double hundred against MP at Eden Gardens

Bengal captain Manoj Tiwari after scoring a double ton on Day Two of the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh at Kolkata yesterday. Pic/PTI

Skipper Manoj Tiwary silenced his critics by smashing an unbeaten double century before Bengal declared their innings at a mammoth 510-9 against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match at Eden Gardens yesterday. Resuming at overnight score of 246-4, Bengal plundered a further 264 runs with Tiwary (201 not out) completing his fifth first-class double century on the eve of his 33rd birthday. Madhya Pradesh bowlers had a tough outing despite a five-wicket haul by young Shubham Sharma (5-59). At stumps, Madhya Pradesh were 15-0.

For Tiwary, the build-up to the Ranji season was full of drama after the Sourav Ganguly-led Cricket Association of Bengal gave him an 'ultimatum' naming him skipper for first two matches. Tiwary decided to step down after Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener in Himachal Pradesh but changed his mind after scoring a first innings half-century. Tiwary played with dogged determination to complete his century in 166 balls. An aggressive celebration followed with Tiwary pointing his bat towards the club house. The bat was also special for him as he had his four-month-old son Yuvaan's name embossed on it.



Ravindra Jadeja

"This is for the ones who don't like me or my batting. Hope they won't tell me to be dropped again. There were also talks that I would be removed from captaincy and the team. I have nothing to say," Tiwary said. He said the uncertainty pumped him up. "Been honestly playing for 14-15 years. Took it as a challenge. Certainly there was pressure. So it felt sweeter," said Tiwary. "I am also a human being. Family and friends were also disturbed," he added.

Aaron wraps it up in style

Jharkhand bowlers led by former India pacer Varun Aaron (6-32) produced a stellar show for the second time as they thrashed Haryana by nine wickets in the Elite Group 'C' encounter at Rohtak. Jharkhand registered this thumping win on Day Two of the four-day encounter. After bundling out Haryana for a meagre 81 in the first innings on Monday, Jharkhand pacers again scuttled their opposition for 72 in the second outing. Resuming the overnight score of 120-6, Jharkhand managed to add only 23 runs to their total and were bowled out for 143. They had a slender 62-run first innings lead. With just 11 runs needed for an outright win, Jharkhand completed the proceedings in four overs but lost captain Ishan Kishan in the process.

Jadeja scores 178 not out

After shinning with the ball (4-58), India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 178 helped Saurashtra to take first innings lead versus Railways on Day Two of their Group 'A' match at Rajkot. Courtesy Jadeja's knock, Saurashtra lead Railways by 144 runs after they ended the Day Two at 344-8.

