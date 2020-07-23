Manoj Tiwary slams Kangana Ranaut haters on Twitter: Keep your mouth shut if you can't support her

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, the nepotism debate has popped up once again in Bollywood. Sushant Singh Rajput apparently hung himself himself at his residence last month. Ever since the incident, top Bollywood celebrities, mainly star kids have been facing the brunt of fans on social media. Kangana Ranaut first voiced her opinion on the nepotism debate.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary came out in support of Kangana Ranaut amid many people slamming her. Tiwary took to micro-blogging website Twitter and lashed out at Kangana Ranaut haters with a few tweets. He first posted, "D people who al r attacking #KanganaRanaut 4 her statements r exposing themselves of who they r from inside but remember when karma hits back, then it hits back at u wit no menu, u get served what u deserve. So brace yourselves, it's coming at u all #IndiaWantSushantTruth."

The next day, Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter again told people to keep shut if they cannot support Kangana Ranaut in the current scenario. Tiwary wrote, "#Kangana Vs rest will go on forever but let's hope d focus is not shifted to other subjects. Conveniently people woke up from sleep and started attacking #Kangana only after she came out openly. Y can't they keep their mouth shut if they cant support her #IndiaWantsSushantTruth."

On the other hand, Manoj Tiwary has regurlarly been emphasising on the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and has urged people to focus on that instead of feeding off the nepotism debate.

Kangana Ranaut lashed out with strong words at what she refers to as the Nepo Mafia of Bollywood, saying it has dismantled the ambitions of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. Opening up on the subject, Kangana told IANS: "Well, for now it has taken a life, many careers… it has just dismantled the very ambition of upcoming actors and struggling outsiders. It has caused a lot of damage. How to dismantle it? We need to talk about it. In many ways it will prepare outsiders."

A day after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, actor Kangana Ranaut accused sections in the film industry of not acknowledging the 'Kai Po Che!' star's talent. In a nearly two-minute-long Instagram video, the 'Queen' actor speaks highly of Sushant Singh Rajput and says a person holding ranks in engineering entrances cannot be of weak mind.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has shaken us but there are people who are running a parallel narrative and saying that he committed suicide because he was depressed. How can a person's mind be weak if he holds ranks in engineering entrances?" Ranaut asked in the video.

