Manpreet Singh accepts blame for being in VIP lounge

India skipper Manpreet Singh and his teammates Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Krishan Pathak were allegedly yelled at by Hockey India CEO Elena Norman for being in the Kalinga Stadium's VIP lounge on Tuesday evening.

A former India player wrote on social media that Norman screamed at the India skipper saying, "Get out from here. How dare you come here? Just shut up and get out." It was claimed that Norman even used foul language in the presence of a host of Olympians and former players at the lounge. Manpreet, however, played down the issue yesterday. "It was our mistake. Players from all teams are not allowed in the lounge. It's not a big issue," he said at a press conference on the eve of India's quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

On being probed further if he was making the statement under any pressure, he replied: "There is no pressure on me to say what I am saying. Nobody told us to say this. It was our mistake. I have no personal issue with Elena. This is simply being made into an issue. She is our colleague, we have good relations," he added with a smile.

According to a report, however, Hockey India claimed that the yelling was not directed at the players but at those who brought them into the VIP lounge as players entering an out-of-bounds area could lead to suspension.

