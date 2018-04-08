Man's headless body found in Bandipora, LeT denies involvement

Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) today denied its involvement in the killing of a man, whose headless body was recovered from north Kashmir's Bandipora district yesterday

The headless corpse of a man was found in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday and millitant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has denied any involvement with the killing. Contrary to the statement, the police had earlier stated that the LeT was behind the killing.

'Mahmood Shah, the LeT chief, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Manzoor Ahmad and attacks on women and termed the acts shameful and inhumane,' a spokesman of the terror outfit said in a statement. The police had said Bhat was abducted by LeT militants.

(with inputs from PTI)

