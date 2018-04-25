Mansoor Khan shot two climaxes for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak will be aired on television to commemorate its 30th year of release on Sunday



Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan says the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax. Directed by Mansoor, written and produced by his father Nasir Hussain, the film released in 1988. It was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu, Heer Ranjha and Romeo and Juliet.

"Although my father had initially planned to end the movie on a sad note, he seemed sceptical about the climax and asked us to shoot another ending. However, the flow of the movie gave a feeling that there might be some tragedy soon. Hence, I opted to close the movie the way Romeo and Juliet ended," Mansoor said in a statement.

The film will be aired on Zee Classic to commemorate its 30th year of release on Sunday.

