Mantralaya dengue scare: BMC drops pesticide grains in Metro 3 pits

Tries rarely-used method to stop malaria mosquitoes from breeding around Mantralaya

Ever since the dengue and malaria scare at the Mantralaya precinct where the state's top bureaucrats, judges and ministers stay, the city's municipal corporation has been working on a war footing to eradicate the carriers of the virus from the Metro 3 pits. The insecticide department has adopted a rarely-used method — application of Temephos granules — to prevent mosquito breeding.

mid-day exclusively reported on Thursday about the scare that had come to light after the families of two senior bureaucrats were treated for the viral infection. Incidentally, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi also lives in the same complex where the infection was reported last week. The Metro 3 authorities have issued a letter to take preventive measures.

BMC's insecticide department head Rajan Naringrekar told mid-day on Friday that Temephos granules that were used in the past, albeit sparingly, on the rooftops of buildings to check mosquito breeding, are being used now in Metro 3 pits.

"Temephos granules are used in places where water keeps accumulating because of ground water sources (like in deep Metro pits) and flows out. In such a scenario, liquid insecticide doesn't work effectively. The granules are coated with soluble insecticide (organophosphate larvicide) that treats water infested with disease-carrying insects, including mosquitoes, midges, and black fly larvae," he said.

Naringrekar added that no new cases have been reported from the Mantralaya precinct.

"We visited every flat and inspected the area thoroughly," he said. It was also learned that, as expected, the BMC hasn't sent any notice to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) on healthcare regulations. It has only sent a formal letter asking it to follow the norms to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Naringrekar said MMRCL has ensured full cooperation and was following BMC's advice.

Prevention at all sites: MMRCL

MMRCL, which is building the underground Metro 3, has taken necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding at the sites, said an official spokesperson. Fogging with pesticides is being done on a regular basis and BMC guidelines to keep the place clean and prevent water stagnation are also being followed. The BMC is also conducting regular inspection of the construction sites.

