Manu Bhaker's a biker babe!

India's ace pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is making the most of this Coronavirus-caused lockdown to acquire new skills besides her sharpshooting. Recently, the mutiple-time ISSF World Cup gold medal-winning teenaged shooter had uploaded a picture on social media while trying her hand at archery.

On Thursday, she posed for this picture (above) on a motorbike, claiming she's learning to ride the geared two-wheeler. "Cycle: check, Scooty: check, Car: check, Bike: almost check," Bhaker, 18, wrote to her 29,700 Twitter followers.

Postponement of tournaments, cancellation of trials and camps hardly matter at this point to one of India's biggest young achievers in sport, Manu Bhaker, who is hoping to see the world win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has cast serious doubts over the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games but teenager Bhaker, 18, a medal prospect at the quadrennial extravaganza, is currently not thinking about things that are beyond her control.

