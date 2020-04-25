Manushi Chhillar: I urge for distributing sanitary pads along with daily rations

Gorgeous Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to debut in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, has always championed the cause of women. She backs Project Shakti, a non-profit programme, that has joined hands with local women across India and has empowered them to make a living by educating them to make biodegradable sanitary pads. The initiative works towards raising the awareness on menstrual hygiene among women in the local communities of these women.

Manushi lauds the government's decision to include sanitary pads as essential commodity amid coronavirus crisis. However, she explains that underprivileged women have become prone to severe risks due to shortage of funds in the hands of daily wage earners because of SARS-CoV-2 – the terminology now being used by medical fraternity to describe coronavirus globally. Manushi has an appeal to make to the all the government authorities.

"I'm hugely thankful that sanitary pads have been listed as an essential commodity by the government of India during SARS-CoV-2 crisis. However, we need to focus on how women, especially from the economically handicapped strata, can get pads free of cost. I also urge the governments of various states to kindly look into distributing sanitary pads along with daily rations to the underprivileged," she says.

Manushi adds, "The issue is that due to the shortage of funds, particularly among the daily wage earners, most would be looking to spend their money on just food and women's sanitation might not be a top priority for many families. This would increase the health hazard for millions of women in India as sanitary pads come at a certain cost and the financial crisis is definitely going to push women to be at risk. I have spoken to organizations who are working non-stop in ensuring pads are distributed free of cost but it would be great if administration, from a district level to city to state-level comes forward to help the needy."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news