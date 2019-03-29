Manushi Chhillar shares throwback post; stuns in yellow monokini

famous-personalities

Manushi Chhillar looked sheer elegance in a yellow monokini as she completed her wet and wild look with a pretty flower tucked inside her hair

Manushi Chhillar

Taking her followers back in time, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar shared a throwback picture of herself from a recent holiday. The 21-year-old beauty pageant winner who has become the heartthrob of the country, shined bright in a gorgeous yellow monokini.

Manushi took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of her holidays. The Miss World 2017 winner captioned it: In fields, I roam by seas of green. With skies of blue and clouds that tell a story of the girl that dreams.



A screengrab of Manushi Chhillar's Instagram status

The former beauty queen winner donned a sheer yellow monokini for her lakeside picture and looked quite stunning. Manushi completed her look with a pretty flower tucked inside her hair.

View this post on Instagram “Shine Shimmer Glimmer” âÂÂÂ¨ @rockystarofficial A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onMar 24, 2019 at 3:13am PDT

A few days ago, Manushi Chhillar shared a stunning picture where she is seen donning a sexy bodycon dress! The social media influencer took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo where she is seen wearing a stylish Rocky S creation, to which she captioned: Shine Shimmer Glimmer.

View this post on Instagram I love sugar but sugar loves me more ðÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onMar 26, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Manushi Chillar seems to have a soft side for bikinis. From winning the Miss World to setting major bikini goals, Manushi hasn't shied away from sporting two-piece swimsuit. Don't believe us, have a look:

When Manushi donned a two-piece bikini swimsuit while enjoying the chilled waters of a resort in China

Manushi Chhillar raises the temperatures with this stunning one-piece white bikini photo of herself

Miss World 2017 captioned this one, The sea is my hairstylist for today!

Chhillar looked stunner in a green one-piece bikini swimsuit as she sits atop a rock

Manushi Chhillar is often seen posting stunning pictures of herself in bikini swimsuits and flaunting her svelte figure.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates