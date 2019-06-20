Manushi Chhillar, Vanessa Ponce de Leon pose and chill at Miss India 2019

famous-personalities

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce were seen having a gala time together

Pic/Instagram

Former Miss World Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico was one of the guests at Miss India 2019 which took place in Mumbai this month.

Miss World 2017 and Miss World 2018 were seen having a gala time together. They posed for funny pictures as well. Both Vanessa and Manushi took to Instagram to share pictures and show their love for each other.

View this post on Instagram Who run the World? Girls! ðÂÂ¶ @vanessaponcedeleon A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onJun 16, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

In the pictures, Manushi and Vanessa were seen chilling together as they posed for funny pictures. Manushi captioned the picture saying, "Who run the World? Girls!" while Vanessa wrote, "One more from last night! Thank you, everyone, for being so kind to me, I’m a professional Bollywood dancer thanks to the contestants and Manushi haha."

Manushi donned a white embellished plunging neckline backless gown which had a thigh-high slit whereas Vanessa was seen in a grey coloured embellished gown.

Manushi was hosting Miss India 2019 along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

