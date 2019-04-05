Manushi Chhillar's 'Queen of Tropics' photos in Sabyasachi lehenga have gone viral

famous-personalities

Setting the internet on fire, former miss world Manushi Chhillar looked ravishing in stunning ensembles by designer Sabyasachi for a sizzling photoshoot on the serene beaches of Seychelles

Manushi Chhillar's ravishing look makes her the 'Queen of Tropics', as she sets the quaint and serene beaches of Seychelles on fire

Recently, former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar took her followers back in time and shared a throwback picture of herself from a recent holiday. In the picture, the former beauty pageant winner was seen shining brightly in a gorgeous yellow monokini.

Manuhsi Chhillar in a sheer yellow monokini for her lakeside picture. Pic/Instagram Manushi Chhillar

And now, the 21-year-old former Miss World hs seen stunning the web world with a few more of her photos. Manushi Chhillar is seen turning into a 'Queen of Tropics' amidst the serene beaches of Seychelles as she sizzles for a photoshoot.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the beauty queen stuns in a Sabyasachi lehenga. For the photoshoot, Chhillar donned two bespoke ethnic outfits by ace-designer Sabyasachi.

First Look:

Manuhsi Chhillar rocks the casual destination wedding look in a thigh-high slit kaftan. Pic/Instagram Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In the first picture, Manushi Chhillar is seen donning a gorgeous floral ensemble as she brings in the summer vibes with a bang. To complete her look Manushi secures her dress elegantly with an iconic belt from Sabyasachi collection.

The former beauty queen complimented her ensemble with a pink slip-on, tinted glasses, drop-earrings, and pink lips. Manushi completed her uber chic summer look with minimal make-up and left her hair open, thus giving her a natural look.

Second Look:

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in her ethereal look as she poses for the camera. Pic/Instagram Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The 2017 Miss World also stunned everyone in a gorgeous floral Sabyasachi lehenga and made for the picture-perfect bride as she posed in front of the sea with a flower-adorned bicycle on the serene beaches of Seychelles.

For her bridal look, Manushi Chhillar opted for a green floral lehenga which was heavily embellished with gold and was designed by designer Sabyasachi. She paired the lehenga with a backless blouse and completed her look with a side-parted sleek low ponytail and drop earrings.

Chhillar styled her bridal look with nude lips and paired it with a bronze-hued glowing make-up and kohled eyes. Manushi adorned her hair with a floral headgear as she is seen carrying the lehenga with much ease and oomph!

A sneak-peek inside the 'Third Look':

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared another picture from the photo shoot in which Manushi Chhillar's next look as a bride on her D-day is revealed! We can't wait but drool over her ethereal avatar as a bride.



A screengrab of designer Sabyasachi's Instagram story

These photos prove that Manushi Chhillar has set the quaint and serene beaches of Seychelles on fire. And, now we are swooning over the diva's bridal look. We can't wait for more glimpses to get more glimpses of her stunning photoshoot as a bride from Seychelles, which is considered to be one of the most romantic places on earth!

