Maoist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on head arrested in Bareilly

The police team recovered .315 bore rifle with five live rounds, incriminating literature, Pendrive and necessary kit to survive in the jungle from the Maoist possession

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Maoist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on his head from Bareilly. Kheer Singh Bora, a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand, is accused in several incidents of Maoist-related activities including organising a training camp for Maoists and instigating people to boycott elections.

A .315 bore rifle with five live rounds, incriminating literature, Pendrive and necessary kit to survive in the jungle were recovered from his possession, the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a press release. Bora, a BSc dropout, was appointed the secretary of 3 USAC zonal committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2006.

He was mainly involved in propagating Maoist ideology among students, farmers, labours, and youths. Several cases under relevant sections under Indian Penal Code (IPC) are registered against him in Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

In 2017, the Uttarakhand Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was brought to Lucknow and will be produced in a court here to take him on custodial remand. The ATS will question him about his other associates and other sister organisations of CPI (M) operating in the state.

In a similar incident, security forces arrested a Maoist in Palamau district and seized explosives in Latehar district in separate anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, police said.

Palamau, Superintendent of Police, Inderjit Mahata Thursday said police arrested a Maoist identified as Sudeshwar Bhuyan from a place under the jurisdiction of Manatu police station area. The SP said Bhuyan was absconding for the last 15-years.

Latehar, Superintendent of Police, Prashant Anand Thursday said that during an anti-Naxal operation the security forces recovered a cache of explosives from Ranidah forest under Chipadohar police station in Latehar district. Five IEDs, three grenades, three bundles of cotex wire, two bundles of electric wire were recovered during the operation, Anand said.

With inputs from ANI

