Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody

crime

There are more than 65 offences against Narmada, said the Gadchiroli police. Sources told mid-day that Narmada is suffering from cancer and was being treated in Hyderabad

Appuganti Nirmal Kumar and her husband Rani Sathyanarayana

The two arrested Maoists, western sub-zonal chief Appuganti Nirmal Kumar alias Narmadakka alias Narmada Didi, 58, and her husband Rani Sathyanarayana alias Kiran alias Kiran Dada Narmada, 70, who were arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday night in the May 1 killing of 15 Quick Response Team personnel and one civilian driver in Gadchiroli, have been sent to police custody for a week by a local court.

According to the Gadhchiroli police, based on specific information, that they would be entering Gadchiroli via Sironcha town along the Maharashtra-Telangana border, a trap was laid along with the Telangana police and the two were arrested from Sironcha bus stop.

There are more than 65 offences against Narmada, said the Gadchiroli police. Sources told mid-day that Narmada is suffering from cancer and was being treated in Hyderabad.

Shailesh Balkawde, SP, Gadchiroli, told mid-day, "She was from the same cadre who took responsibility for the May 1 attack. Her arrest is going to shake up the Maoists in Gadchiroli. She was very active in Gadchiroli district and was an expert in planning and execution on the field. She has been threatening local contractors and villagers for a long time."

Who is Narmada?

Narmada, an active Maoist for the past 40 years, is originally from Guntur in AP. The Maharashtra police had announced a reward of R25 lakh for her last year. She was on the Maharashtra police's most-wanted list. A few years ago, she was appointed as the secretary of south Gadchiroli division of the CPI (Maoist).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates