Search

Maradona passes away: Celebrities pay tributes to the legend

Updated: 25 November, 2020 23:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Diego Maradona's tragic death has sent many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in shock. Several of them mourned his tragic death and paid their condolences.

Diego Maradona. Image sourced from Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter handle
Diego Maradona. Image sourced from Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter handle

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest. The footballer had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities mourned the loss of the football legend Diego Maradona. They paid rich tributes to the 'greatest of all time'

Riteish Deshmukh mourned the loss of the footballer by sharing a vintage picture on his Twitter handle. "This image says it all. GOAT #Maradona Rest In Glory..(sic)", he tweeted. Take a look:

Actress Urmila Matondkar expressed grief on Maradona's death. She posted a picture of him on her Twitter handle and wrote:

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu also expressed his grief on Maradona's passing. Here's what he tweeted:

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who had last year made a film on Argentine football legend titled Diego Maradona, was still in shock as he posted this:

Actress Reba Monica John tweeted:

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires, two weeks ago, with what was initially thought to be dehydration and anemia. Later, a blood clot was detected in his brain. Maradona underwent emergency surgery on November 3.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 25 November, 2020 22:43 IST

Tags

diego maradonaRiteish Deshmukhurmila matondkarbollywood newshollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK