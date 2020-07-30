Khulta Kali Khulena fame Mayuri Deshmukh's husband Ashutosh Bhakre commits suicide at Nanded residence

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Nanded town in the Marathwada region, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident came to light when Bhakre (32) was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town in central Maharashtra, the official said. Bhakre was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh, who attained fame after her role in Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena.

He had acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. The reason behind the actor's suicide was not yet known, the police official said.

Also Read: Zaan Khan on Chahat Pandey: She tried to commit suicide, her mother came to her rescue

He was reportedly suffering from depression since the last few days and had recently shared a video on social media in which he analysed why does a person commit suicide, the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575km from Mumbai, and further probe was on, he said.

Also Read: Debt-ridden actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide in Navi Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever