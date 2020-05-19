Zaan Khan on Chahat Pandey: She tried to commit suicide, her mother came to her rescue
Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan makes a shocking revelation, says Chahat Pandey attempted to commit suicide and it was her mother who stopped her from taking such a drastic step!
On one hand, when a lot of Television and Bollywood celebrities are staying in touch with their fans through social media and YouTube, there are some actors who are struggling to make ends meet during this lockdown. The recent suicide of Manmeet Grewal came across as nothing less than dreadful. He was not able to pay his bills and due to the lockdown that has been going on for two months, there was virtually no source of income either since no shootings were happening.
And now, the Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan has spoken how his co-actor from the show, Chahat Pandey, also tried to take this drastic step and how her mother came to her rescue. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Chahat had actually attempted to commit suicide, but it was her mother who came to her rescue. Her mother stopped her from taking the drastic step. She has struggled a lot to be an actress, this money means a lot to her. It is the first time that she has earned such a big amount, but to her sheer bad luck, she is deprived of this also. She is the sole earning member in her family, her father is no more, and she has two small brothers and a mother to look after."
This is something the actor has decided to be vocal and vociferous about. He has even taken to his Instagram account to share how the entire team of the show has not been paid till date and how actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide. Have a look right here:
He also spoke about the channel's support towards the actors and said, "The channel is suggesting we take them to the court and file a case against them. They are in our favour, the documentation work is not completed by our producers, so even they cannot help us right now."
Kriti Sanon, too, shared a video of a technician working on the show, a video that was earlier posted by Zaan on Instagram. Take a look:
It seems a legal battle is all set to ensue as Zaan Khan thinks there's only one way out to settle the issue - the legal route. "We have decided to take the legal route, we are just waiting for the lockdown to end to file a criminal suit against these fraudsters," said Khan.
