Marathi actress stalked by fan who sent objectionable messages, 40 mails; nabbed

Acting swiftly, the police traced him to Kolhapur, from where he was arrested on June 14 and brought to Mumbai. An officer revealed that Sarang confessed his crime and begged for pardon. He was sent to jail yesterday

Representation pic

Mumbai Police has arrested a 30-year-old for man harassing a well-known Marathi TV actor online. He sent her as many as 40 emails, with objectionable messages, as well as requests to meet her so he could propose marriage. Last week, the actor complained to the Sahar police about a person who had been sending obscene emails to her since May 31.

The sender was identified as Sarang Joshi, 30, an administrative executive with a builder in Kolhapur. He was a fan and wanted to meet the actor. He managed to get her email ID from her Instagram profile, and started writing to her. Sources revealed that he had wanted to meet the actress and propose to her. He shared his name and mobile number with her, and requested her to contact him on WhatsApp.

40

No. of emails he sent to the actress

