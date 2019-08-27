Marathi singer escapes with injuries after car accident

mumbai

The singer, Anand Shinde, along with two others, was on his way heading towards Mumbai via the Solapur Pune highway in his Tavera vehicle when the accident occured

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A famous Marathi singer had a close shave after his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) dashed against a dumper on the Pune-Solapur highway in the wee hours on Tuesday. The singer escaped with minor injuries.



The accident took place on Tuesday around 3 am on Pune Solapur Highway near Indapur. An accident case has been reported at the Indapur police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune rural police.

According to a police official, "The Marathi singer, Anand Shinde, along with two others, were heading towards Mumbai via the Solapur Pune highway in his Tavera vehicle bearing number MH-46-Z-2442 when Shinde's car rammed into a dumper. After the car crashed, local residents along with the police rushed to the spot and rescued them out of the vehicle. We then took them to Indapur hospital. Shinde sustained minor injuries while the other two have also got bruises," the officer added.

