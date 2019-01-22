Marathon Runners or Marathon Pee-rs?

national

Mumbai Marathon is a really big event and this year it happened on Jan 20. It started from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus early in the morning and not even rain could deter the participants.

However, what was disappointing was hygiene. Many runners were seen urinating anywhere they possibly could. Right from Marine Drive to Worli Sea-link, they didn't spare a single space.

They not only let down the Swachh Bharat campaign but were also bad examples.

An anonymous runner posted a picture where several men were seen peeing on the Worli Sea link and perhaps in the water as well.

Another runner who took part in the event told Indiatimes, "Yes, it's very common to see male runners take a leak along the route wherever they are some distance away from the route. For instance, parts such as the Marine Drive Promenade, Worli Seaface Promenade or even the sea link. There were more than enough mobile toilets along the route this time around. But more often than not, these mobile urinals or toilets have some amount of waiting involved as there is some short queue. Some runners who are not too keen to wait, for whatever reasons, go ahead and take a leak wherever they find open space."

Not just that, despite a strict ban on plastic, Bisleri bottles were also being used and thrown away.

Nihar Mehta, a local resident, said, "In spite of the so-called ban on plastic, Bisleri was giving out bottles, while certain responsible, non-official stalls were giving out paper glasses."

One can only hope for the authorities to take necessary action and prevent any furthur mess.

