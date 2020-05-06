Marco Varga Extended his Journey as a Photographer along with other Paths with Perfection

Marco Varga is a man who is known for various tags attached to his personality. Right from a footballer to photographer, a social media influencer and a filmmaker, he is known to have done so many things in his life in a short span of his life. He started playing football when he was growing up in the Swiss village called Urdorf. At 12, he shifted to Zurich and was seen taking up his football career seriously. So, at 20, when he got his first contract as a footballer, he left college to focus on his sports career. He played for next five years and at 25 he realised that he has not achieved the goal as he expected.

He then left football and joined University to get his degree in Economics. He also joined IBM and was modeling as well. This was the time, he did many things as it came in his life including modeling, posting photos on social media sites like Instagram, and getting a good fan base to become a fashion social media influencer and then experimented with his camera as well. All these things kept on happening one by one and soon he started working as a content creator, which helped him to work in top clients like IWC, Zalando, Hotelplan, Migros, Victorinox, SIGG, JOBS, Nirvan Javan, and Decathlon.

His whole idea was to create compelling social media content while he was based in Zurich giving him enough opportunities to work with top companies. He also took time to work on video and photography skills using different cameras along with working top graphic software applications like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and Adobe After Effects, which helped him produce quality content for top clients. Soon he founded his social media content creation company called Dmus-Media and now he loves to travel different countries clicking photos for his company or for himself.

