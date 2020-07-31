Marcus Patterson: a celebrated sportsman and patron

Sportsmanship, polite and generous behaviour, especially while playing a sport or a game. It not only means taking part in sports and playing games with set rules but also leading a life with the same behaviour displayed on the playing field. Someone showing strong sporting spirit in his life which is they cultivate during their training process and the experiences that life makes them go through.

Marcus Patterson is one such sportsman turned philanthropist, who has blended sports with social welfare and making the most out of his life by promising good health of the people. Running private initiatives, for the public good, focusing on the quality of life. Starting business initiatives, which are private initiatives for the betterment of the society, which are public initiatives for the public good, focusing on the provision of public services.

Patterson consists of all the qualities a true sportsman should consists like passion, sincerity, honesty, fairness, kindness enthusiasm and many more. Never taking advantage of the weakness of the opponent, Marcus has delivered equally well on field that he has in real life. He has shown his humanitarian presence by not only working hard to gain the confidence of his team but also working hard to gain the confidence of the people suffering from mental illness. He has proved to be a passionate player and a social worker who not only wants to work towards the betterment of his team but also towards the of the people undergoing mental stress.

Marcus achievements are something to look up to. At the age of 25, he has proved himself to be one of the youngest and beloved international sportsperson. His contribution in the England's National Basketball League and Portimonense is commendable. A delightful human being who has to do so much for mentally troubled souls in such youth is something to look up to. Marcus is going on making a mark in this world with his extravagant career and heartfelt contributions towards social welfare.

Mental health is a serious problem. And no one should turn away from it. Marcus is a firm believer of supporting people who are undergoing this issue. With his initiatives, he wants to help the ones who are unable to help themselves. He always believed in giving a feeling of cheerfulness even in the times of defeats and failures, not only to his team but also to mentally ill people. Patterson teaches us to cope with these failures and disappointments that come our way and to make renewed efforts to achieve success next time.

Generating true sportsman spirit and an emotional heart that goes out for the people in need. Marcus is one of a kind athlete who maintains sports and environment discipline at the same time. Marcus preaches that one should make efforts always to cultivate a sportsman spirit and go through life happily. He understands the quality of humanity in an individual, contributing for the betterment of people's well being and expecting nothing in return to the favour he has offered. Marcus believes in caring and helping others whenever and whenever possible.

An individual's life is successful not by the number of degrees he or she attains but by the degree of humanitarian activities that an individual is into on a day to day basis. An athlete having such nature and willingness to lift the people who are mentally troubled is just another level of kindness that Marcus portrays. He serves the needy and believes in sharing his share with the one who is underprivileged. Marcus is not only remembered for his terrific performance on in the game but also for the good deeds, the humanitarian services that he offered.

Having Patterson's name cheered across Europe for his game-changing performance. The day isn't far when soon his name will be cheered by millions across the globe for his social deeds. He has always taken part in or making an organization for the less fortunate. Marcus thus has had a lasting impact on society. Wholeheartedly providing donations and working towards the betterment of the mentally affected individuals to understand their traumas and help them heel. Marcus left no stone unturned to his best on and off-field in life.

Marcus Patterson surely fits in the saying "If God has made us humans there has to be some reason behind it" as only human beings can understand the importance of humanity. A constant practitioner of socialization and providing a helping hand to the one in deepest need for it. We are truly blessed to have people like Marcus Patterson who not only is an outstanding performer playing selflessly for his team but also donating for social causes and spreading the philanthropic culture.

