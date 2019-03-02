Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Radhika Madan introduces Abhimanyu Dassani in a Unique way

bollywood

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film

After treating with three intriguing creatives, makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota drop a unique video feature, Radhika Madan.

Titled nepotism, the video showcases Radhika Madan who is seen complaining about why she is needed for promotions when it is being sold on a star-kid's name. The actress further talks about nepotism, as the video shows how every poster is about Dassani's character.

Set to hit the screens in the next month, RSVP'S upcoming film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' captivates the interest of the audience with a stinging poster promising to leave a mark.

The quirky film marks the debut of Abhimanyu Dassani along with Radhika Madan who stepped her feet in Bollywood last year.

Even before its release in India, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been creating a global impression with the title 'The Man Who Feels No Pain'. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March, 2019.

