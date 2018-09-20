Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota receives immense applause from all quarter

bollywood

The film which marks the debut of Abhimanyu Dasani and television actress Radhika Madan also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar

Radhika Madan

After winning the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota continues to receive rave appreciation from across the globe.

Impressed by the story-telling, direction, and performances of the cast, 'Hollywood News' appreciated the film multiple times such as, "There is a pulpy energy and heart to Bala's craft here that makes Mard Ko Dard Nahi Kota a fresh and deliriously fun slice of B-rate, Bollywood action, and "It's a smart film and one that is littered with references and good storytelling."

Film critic Bedatri D Choudhury said, "Bala's reference in the movie makes an excellent reference that ticks every box in the 80's clichés' so that the movie go down equally well with international audiences and just about anyone else who did not grow up watching such films."

As Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota happens to be India's first-ever entry into the festival's 'Midnight Madness Segment', 'In the Seats' an international blog expressed, "With references and nods to classic cult films like Gymkata, Game of Death, Drunken Master with some Bollywood flavor, Bala creates an outrageously fun story."

impressed by Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Cinema Scope appreciated by saying, "It's a clever enough premise for an action-comedy."

The film, which had its world premiere at the Ryerson Theatre situated on the Ryerson University campus at midnight was one of the six Indian movies selected to the 43rdedition of the Toronto film festival.

The film revolves around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, hence the title, "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and in English "The Man Who Feels No Pain".

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

