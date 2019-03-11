Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Why is Abhimanyu Dassani posing with an X-ray report?

bollywood

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audience for the Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

With one quirky poster after another, the makers of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota are engaging the audience by revealing the eccentric traits of Abhimanyu Dassani. The makers shared the trailer of the film and a super quirky creative in which Abhimanyu Dassani is posing with Xray report. See the poster here:

Sharing the picture RSVP tweeted, "Oh, Snap! Just another day in Surya's life! Watch #MardKoDardNahiHota trailer: http://bit.ly/MardKoDardNahiHotaTrailer @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany @RSVPMovies

Recently, they shared another picture in which Abhimanyu Dassani is experimenting with his body, Sharing the post RSVP took to their social media, "Ah, it was just a normal cardiac arrest, but you know #MardKoDardNahiHota! Watch the trailer here: http://bit.ly/MardKoDardNahiHotaTrailer … @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 @gulshandevaiah @manjrekarmahesh @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany"

Packed with action and comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota brings to screen the story of a man suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain. Stepping into the shoes of a man who can't feel pain, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences.

Even before it's release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on March 21, 2019.

